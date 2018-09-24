Top 3 WWE/WCW Moments from Denver Colorado

Denver, Colorado

When you think wrestling towns you think New York, Chicago, Miami or Los Angles and some would even add Toronto Canada to that list. You rarely think, Denver Colorado a place that holds a rich wrestling history. Most would be surprised to find out that the very first UFC PPV took place at McNichols Arena in the heart of Downtown Denver or that multiple wrestling PPV's have taken place in Colorado. With The KliqPodcast hailing from The Mile High City, naturally, here are the top 3 moments in wrestling from Denver Colorado.

#3: WWE Vengeance 2003 (Mr. McMahon vs. Zach Gowen)

WWE Vengeance 2003

There are a handful of moments that WWE fans would like to lock away in a vault never to see the light of day, and then there are those moments no matter the circumstance, can't help but to watch. The jacked up freak McMahon imposed his will on the one-legged wonder Gowen most of the bout but Gowen impressed with moonsaults and kick(s).

The most notable kick of the night courtesy of Gowen in the face of McMahon opening him up from ear to ear. Overall the match was well received considering the circumstances and Gowen received a standing ovation from the Denver crowd. One of those matches that can only happen once.

