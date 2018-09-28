Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 4 Entrances of Triple H

Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    28 Sep 2018, 18:32 IST

triple h
Triple H made his entrance at WrestleMania

WWE COO The Game Triple H is famous for his unique entrance styles and every year at WrestleMania, HHH does not disappoint his fans.

HHH vs The Undertaker is scheduled to happen at WWE Super Show-Down and WWE is promoting the show like it's WrestleMania, so the expectation for Triple H for another memorable entrance is very high.

In front of an expected 100,000 fans in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Triple H could make another of his elaborate entrances. But before that, let's take a look at top four entrances of Triple H in WWE.

#4 At WrestleMania 22

The main event of WrestleMania 22 was John Cena vs Triple H for WWE Championship, and it was also remembered for the unique entrances of both Cena and Triple H. HHH came out dressed as a Conan type king on a throne and the initial graphics shown on the screen were also excellent.

He used the "King of Kings" song, and the entrance was a bit short compared to his other WrestleMania entrances.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Shawn Michaels Triple H Leisure Reading
Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
A part-time creative writer always up for discussion on Cricket and pro wrestling. Has a keen interest in WWE and creating content based on the same.
Top Ten WWE Entrances of All Time (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
Triple H's 5 greatest WrestleMania entrances
RELATED STORY
5 Best Triple H vs The Undertaker Matches
RELATED STORY
5 Best Undertaker vs Triple H matches
RELATED STORY
5 Things Triple H will do immediately if put in charge of...
RELATED STORY
The top 10 WWE entrances of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Triple H moments in WWE's history 
RELATED STORY
7 Sins of Triple H
RELATED STORY
Triple H vs The Undertaker: Who should win at Super...
RELATED STORY
10 rare photos of Triple H you may not have seen
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us