Top 5 AEW Matches of 2019

All Elite Wrestling has often said that it is a promotion that will change the landscape of professional wrestling. With promises of being a promotion for the people, the company often will showcase the talent that is often in demand the world over. Despite criticism for a number of talent originating from another company, AEW has managed to craft matches and stories that stand alone.

Over the course of the last year, All Elite Wrestling has had a number of matches that have either raised the bar or simply surpassed it. These matches have been graphic, intense and extremely competitive. What fans can't deny is how these contests are not like what they will typically see anywhere else. Which matches stood out this past year as the ones to watch? Here are our top five All Elite Wrestling Matches for 2019.

#5 Jon Moxley vs Joey Janela at Fyter Fest

To see this match listed may call into question how good Joey Janela is, as a wrestler. After watching this match, AEW fans that weren't fans of his had a different appreciation for his work ethic after the match. Fans were already aware of whom Jon Moxley is and what he is capable of doing. Here, however, it was the 'Bad Boy' Joey Janela that proved he is equally intense as Moxley.

In a contest that went over 20 minutes both inside and out of the ring, these two men threw caution to the wind with every punch, chop, kick and spot they delivered. If fans haven't had an opportunity to see a match where so much should be said about Janela's sacrifice as it is his heart and competitive spirit then watch this matchup.

