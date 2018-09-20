Top 5 amazing things happening in WWE right now

Wonder what is going on in the world of WWE today? Whether you are a returning or new fan, The KliqPodcast has got you covered. Here are the top 5 most amazing things happening in WWE right now!

From randomly hot tag teams to some of the best storylines WWE has put out in a while. This list covers everything you need to know when turning on your television Monday and Tuesday nights. Strap in!

Ziggler and McIntyre's Stock Rising

At first glance, the pairing of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler looked like another lame attempt at placing two mid-card performers in a random tag team because there wasn't enough TV time for the both of them in a singles role. In most cases, these pairings rarely catch fire.

Never underestimate, right place right time. With Dean Ambrose coming off the injury list, reforming The Shield, Ziggler and McIntyre had the perfect platform and people to skyrocket to the top of the tag division. Not to mention the take no bullshit attitude that has been missing from WWE as of the last 6 or so years, post-CM Punk. The addition of the Monster Braun Strowman and last but certainly not least, the Tag Team Championship.

WWE have taken this story in a comforting direction catering to all new and existing fan base and I can't wait to see what comes next!

The Two Horse Women

Considering Sasha Banks and Bayley are seldom used and also not a big part of the market these days, the opposite Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are flourishing in their new story. Becky, playing a babyface role most of her career stepped into the spotlight in a turn that was highly regarded by fans.

Their bout at the Hell in a Cell PPV was a clear indication that these two ladies know how to put it all in the ring but also tell so much of their story while battling it out with the WWE Smackdown Live Women's Championship as icing on the cake. Smackdown Live this week was a look into the future of this rivalry and it is looking great.

WWE is doing a great job allowing these women to put everything into this storyline adding depth to both characters and their matches respectively.

The Kevin Owens Show

Most consider the current storyline with KO as a bust, fortunately, there is more to it than what we see week in and week out. Consider this, Kevin Owens made his name in WWE by destroying his first NXT opponent and then turning on his best friend that same night. He did what he wanted, when he wanted and that is what made him so special.

It seems as of his return to RAW two weeks ago, that he is back in that rare form. Which is always good for the product and business. We have seen those rare talents come in and reach for that proverbial brass ring only to be defeated and give up. An interested KO is an entertaining KO.

WWE may be loosening that leash on Owens which makes him incredibly dangerous and fun to watch.

Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell was one of, if not the best PPV of 2018. There was depth, twists and good matches. Most of which mattered in one way or another. From the AJ Styles and Samoa Joe Rivalry to Brock Lesnar's surprise arrival, every match on this card had a clear direction and there is a level of comfort in that.

This PPV had it all which created a buzz within the community, most of which was very positive. It may be cliche but if WWE continues to follow this formula we could see the year close out with some amazing television.

Vintage Randy Orton (Michael Cole Voice)

Overall feedback post-Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy's Hell in a Cell match was pretty consistent, brutal match. We here at KliqPod compared it to Triple H and Kevin Nash's HIAC bout. Just the level of brutality was off the page.

We have seen Orton do some despicable things. Kiss Stephanie McMahon on the lips in front of a handcuffed Triple H after spiking her head into the mat, kicking Vince McMahon square in the head with his patented punt. We can argue all day which one was the worst but twisting a screwdriver in Hardy's ear was stomach churning.

The fact that WWE allowed that visual shows their maturity since the PG Era started. They are doing things that are visually stimulating, that push the envelope without risking the health of their performers such as unprotected chair shots. Well done WWE!

