Top 5 attendance figures for WWE in 2018

Praval Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 611 // 25 Sep 2018, 09:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 34 was the highest attended show of WWE in 2018

This year, WWE showcased many surprises to the WWE Universe, including the first-ever women Royal Rumble match, first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match, as well as a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and many more.

Attendance figures is always a point of discussion in pro wrestling and when WWE broke their all-time record of attendance at WrestleMania 32 with 101,763 fans, it was a major headline.

WWE sold out all of their major shows this year and in the coming weeks, they are going to break another attendance record by hosting Super Show-Down in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

#5 Money In the Bank (2018)

Attendance: 15,214

Venue: Allstate Arena

WWE presented the 9th Money in the Bank pay-per-view, headlined by two Money in the Bank matches and singles in-ring debut of former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey. The show received mixed reactions, but attendance-wise, it was a solid show. Chicago crowds are always passionate and 15,214 passionate fans produced an excellent atmosphere throughout the show.

1 / 5 NEXT