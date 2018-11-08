Top 5 best WWE returns of 2018

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 834 // 08 Nov 2018, 14:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This year, we have seen some shocking returns in WWE

There's nothing quite like a good return in WWE.

That hit of music, that shocking walk-out to the stage, that moment the fans know what is actually happening.

Whether it be a star fans haven't seen in years, or one they never thought they'd see again - a return done well, can make a pay per view.

This year, we have seen some shocking returns in WWE, as fans have been able to have blasts of nostalgia, with some of these stars missing for years.

The only thing better than that nostalgic buzz, however, is seeing that the superstars you once cheered for in days gone by, can still hang-in with the best of them in 2018.

There are a ton of great returns this year, but we've narrowed it down.

Here are 5 superstars who shocked, amazed, and wowed fans by returning to the WWE in 2018.

#5 Drew McIntyre returns to Monday Nights

McIntyre made his main roster return early this year

When Drew McIntyre was released by the WWE in 2014, the Scotsman described it as the best thing that could've happened to him.

Leaving as a boy, McIntyre returned as a man in 2017, capturing the NXT title, after developing greatly as both a wrestler and a character on the indies.

After losing the title, McIntyre made his main roster return early this year, as the partner of Dolph Ziggler, attacking Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil.

Whilst he was at one point a jobber on the red brand, the Scottish Terminator has now become an established upper mid-carder, even main eventing this week's RAW, where he defeated Kurt Angle.

Rumors have been circulating that there is a big push coming McIntyre's way in the near future, with many wondering if the star who was once touted as a future world champion, will hold the Universal title in 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT