Top 5 Brothers of Destruction Moments

The Undertaker and Kane have had their share of big moments.

While they may not actually be brothers by birth, and their kayfabe lineage has undergone all manner of revision and retconning over the years, a simple fact remains: The Brothers of Destruction are one of the most legendary duos in WWE lore. The two top-tier stars are both big, imposing stars for sure, but are also talents with remarkable longevity and remarkably complex mythologies behind them. Since Kane’s debut in 1997 at the end of the original Hell in a Cell Match, the kayfabe brothers have had their WWE destinies thoroughly intertwined, and it is both a partnership and a rivalry the company has revisited time and again. Their story includes two featured bouts against one another at WrestleManias (14 and 20), in addition to working shows like SummerSlam and Survivor Series as a tag team alongside one another.

The fact that each man is a star in his own right has only furthered their legacy. Both men are multiple time former world champions, each of whom has been a part of the bedrock for WWE dating back to the Monday Night War era, demonstrating tremendous longevity and loyalty to their employer and the fans.

The latest chapter in the brothers’ story saw Kane stand in The Undertaker’s match with Triple H at the Australian Super Show-Down, only to become heavily involved in the action. In the aftermath of the match, Kane and The Undertaker teamed up to take out Triple H and Shawn Michaels with a Tombstone and a chokeslam through a table, respectively, setting up a dream tag team match.

This article takes a look across the last 20 plus years to revisit five of the best moments of all time for The Brothers of Destruction.

#5 Destroying DDP and Kanyon

The Brothers of Destruction lived up to their name against DDP and Kanyon.

A lot of WCW fans knock WWE’s use of Diamond Dallas Page, specifically for plugging him into a relatively generic stalker gimmick that stripped him of his signature personality, en route to an oddball motivational speaker character. Despite these limitations, one of the saving graces for the angle was getting to see DDP and Kanyon get their comeuppance from The Brothers of Destruction.

After an extended stretch of Page antagonizing The Dead Man, specifically through his wife, their issue reached its climax when the Brothers worked together to get a steel cage tag team match against the heel duo at SummerSlam 2001. What followed was a good old-fashioned face revenge match, in which the big men dominated their opponents in explosive fashion.

Sure, DDP and Kanyon were the worse for wear after this program, and particularly after losing this match in such decisive fashion, but the moment, in isolation, was a pleasure to watch.

