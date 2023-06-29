Top 5 colossal matches of The Undertaker's WWE career

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest character WWE has ever created. From a persona that many feared and respected to a skillset no one could match, Taker seemed to be the most complete wrestler at times. Not only did The Deadman entertain fans with his persona, but he put up some brilliant matches.

Throughout his career, Undertaker's contributions to some matches have been significant, and the love he receives from the fans to date is a true testament.

Today in this article, we will look at the five of Undertaker's best matches in his career.

#5. The Undertaker vs. Kane - WrestleMania 14

When one examines the career of The Undertaker, many moments helped him become the phenom he is. However, the inclusion of Kane helped elevate Taker's career manifolds. The storyline between the duo had many intrigued during the Attitude Era.

Leading up to this match, Kane used to launch constant attacks on The Undertaker. While that did not set up the match between the duo at WrestleMania 14, Kane locking Taker in a coffin and setting it on fire was the final call for Taker.

At WrestleMania 14, Undertaker faced Kane in a match that thrilled many in the WWE Universe. While The Deadman won the contest, Kane's toughness in the bout proved that he would be a force to be reckoned with for a long time.

#4. The Undertaker vs. Triple H - WrestleMania 27

After Undertaker faced Triple H at WrestleMania 27, few spoke about the contest and how it deserved to be discussed. While that could be attributed to Taker being involved in some epic matches before this, that should not take away from how good Taker vs. Triple H was.

At WrestleMania 27, Undertaker and Triple H had a No Holds Barred match. While there were many epic moments in the match, the best moment was when both superstars used each other's finishers. While Undertaker hit The Game with a Pedigree, Triple H returned the favor by hitting The Deadman with a Piledriver.

This match also went on to show The Undertaker's toughness. Despite being in the twilight of his career, he endured chair shots and multiple Pedigrees from Triple H. Not only did he endure them, but he also secured a victory to keep the undefeated streak intact.

#3. The Undertaker vs. Mankind - King of the Ring

The match between Undertaker and Mankind, aka Mick Foley, was arguably Taker's most entertaining match. At King of the Ring in 1998, Taker faced Foley in a Hell in the Cell match. Action-packed right from the start, the moments that unfolded later left everyone on the edge of their seats.

As the match progressed, Undertaker first threw Foley from the top of the cell. This sent the latter crashing down to the shock and concern of many. However, Foley decided to continue and met a similar fate once again. For the second time in the match, Taker chokeslammed Foley through the cell.

Not only did the cell break, but Foley landed with so much force that many were legitimately concerned for him. While many thought this was where the match would end, the Hardcore Legend continued. Eventually, The Undertaker ended things by delivering a pile driver and securing the win.

#2. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 26

The match between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26 had a special stipulation. It was a streak vs. career match. While this was the second consecutive WrestleMania match between the duo, it will go down as one of the greatest 'Mania moments.

Not only did this match have a lot of jaw-dropping action, but it also had emotions that made fans tear up. Toward the end of the contest, Undertaker delivered a Piledriver on Shawn Michaels to win the match.

As Taker won, he did not leave Michaels's side and had his hand on him as if he was hugging him. After all, Taker had ended the career of one of the greatest performers ever. This was indeed an emotional moment in WWE, revered by all.

#1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 25

When one speaks about Undertaker, it is hard not to talk about his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25. While the Hall of Famer had an unbeaten streak at wrestling's grandest event, Michaels was known to be the best performer at The Show of Shows.

Even before the contest could take place, it had all the right ingredients to become a big contest. However, the match between the duo topped it all. At one instance, it felt as if Michaels would end the streak of Taker.

However, that did not happen. But, Taker admitted that Michaels' performance was one of the best. While The Undertaker walked out victorious from this match, he and Michaels arguably delivered the greatest WrestleMania match ever.

