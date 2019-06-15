Top 5 commentators in wrestling today

Don Callis and Kevin Kelly

Commentary has always been an integral part of professional wrestling. While the wrestlers tell a story inside the squared circle, it is a commentator's job to put the competitors over, via the medium of the spoken word.

Good commentary has the ability to turn an average match into something very special while bad calling can lead to a solid in-ring match becoming a boring and dull affair.

A wrestling commentator always has to be on their toes, playing close attention to the in-ring action and calling it as it happens in real-time.

Announcing a wrestling match is a really tough job especially when you have people on headset constantly telling you what to say when you're trying to call a match.

Here are the top five commentators in wrestling today:

#5 Kevin Kelly

Kelly worked for WWE from 1996 to 2003

If you followed WWE during the Attitude Era, it is highly likely that you'd have heard about Kevin Kelly.

Kelly was a part of WWE's broadcasting team during the Attitude Era. He was a part of the infamous "Pillman's got a gun" segment where he was interviewing Pillman.

After an eight-year stint with the company, Kelly would leave WWE in 2003 following which he would disappear from the business for the next seven years before returning as the lead commentator for Ring of Honor in 2010. Kelly would serve as the promotion's play-by-play announcer for the next seven years before leaving the company in 2017.

In October 2017, Kelly would start his stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling as the promotion's lead English commentator, a position he still holds. Kelly has called some of the greatest matches in New Japan history including the Omega-Okada series.

Kelly's three-decade experience in the industry along with his easy to follow styles has endeared him to fans all over the world. He was voted as the Best Television Announcer by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2018.

