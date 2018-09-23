Top 5 contenders for winning the World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel

Ladies and Gentleman, he is Elias

WWE is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year on November 2. The Company would be inaugurating the WWE World Cup to find out who the best wrestling superstar is.

Most probably, it is going to be similar to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and the Greatest Royal Rumble, where the winner gets a trophy.

The event would also be featuring other feuds and title matches, so we won't consider the superstars who will already be embroiled in feuds at the event. Also, there are chances that the Owens and Lashley feud isn't going to be a one match contest, and would probably continue up to the event as well.

Such tournaments are created to provide momentum for the superstars, they use the rub in their future feuds, so we won't be considering any part timers. Lets go through the possible contenders.

#5 The Miz

Miz's presence would make the World Cup a must see

The Miz and Daniel Bryan are set to face each other at WWE Super Show-Down, with the winner getting a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With Samoa Joe likely being the winner of the no DQ World Title match, chances of Bryan picking up the win are higher. This leaves The Miz free to participate in the tournament.

The Miz would provide the star power the tournament will need, and a win would raise his chances of getting a future shot at the WWE Championship. Also, it would give him something to brag about.

