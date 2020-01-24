Top 5 fastest Royal Rumble eliminations

Royal Rumble 2018

The Royal Rumble event is one of the most anticipated WWE events of the year, due to the stakes that are on the line for the winners. If you win this match, you are almost guaranteed to be in the World Championship match at WrestleMania and the odds say you are likely to become a world champion in that match.

However what about those who don't win the match and get eliminated? I'm specifically speaking about those who are eliminated quickly, and some of the most iconic moments in Royal Rumble history come from an elimination or potential elimination.

Take Kofi Kingston, for instance. His ability to not get eliminated from the match is what he's most known for and he's never won the match. However today we are not here to discuss those who didn't get eliminated, instead those who have been.

This article will outline the fastest eliminations in Royal Rumble history. You'll notice there have been quite a few of them and nobody on this list was in the Royal Rumble for more than five seconds.

#5 Titus O'Neil and The Godfather - 5 seconds

The Godfather enters the 2013 Royal Rumble

These two men are tied for 5th place on this list with only being in the Royal Rumble match for five seconds. That's right, the fifth place on this list goes to two men who lasted in the match for less time than it takes to count someone out of a match. In 2019, Titus O'Neil was quickly eliminated by Curt Hawkins almost immediately after entering the ring.

The Godfather found comfort in his "ho train" after being eliminated quickly in the 2013 Royal Rumble event by Dolph Ziggler. The Godfather who was not an active wrestler on the roster made a special appearance in that Rumble match only to be dispatched quickly right back to his ladies of the night.

