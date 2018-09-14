Top 5 female WWE Superstars at the moment

Vaskar Gautam FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 630 // 14 Sep 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE women's division

Women have played a vital role in the success of WWE. Over the years, WWE has given us some legendary female wrestlers such as Mae Young, Lita, Trish Stratus and many more.

In recent times WWE has started giving due importance to the women's division. In 2016, at WrestleMania 32, WWE Hall of Famer Lita introduced a new WWE women's championship belt and announced the retirement of the word "Divas". Now the female wrestlers are also known as superstars just like their male colleagues.

The female talent in WWE is quite exceptional. They produce some of the greatest matches you'll see in pro-wrestling. Lets look at the top 5 women wrestlers in WWE currently.

#5 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss

At number 5 on the list is "The Goddess" Alexa Bliss. Some will say that Alexa is not as talented or gifted as Becky or Charlotte, or any other superstar for that matter. Yes she might not be a technician like Becky, but she is an overall performer.

Alexa's biggest strength is her microphone skills which are very important in the WWE to succeed. She is also improving her in-ring ability. She wrestles with her instinct, and is ruthless at times.

Alexa is the best heel in the WWE currently. She is hugely responsible for the success of superstars like Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. Bliss might be playing the baddest villain, but still, she generates a huge buzz in the WWE Universe. People wait eagerly for her segments on RAW.

#4 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the toughest women in the WWE. Her in-ring style is simply superb. Becky likes to go all out for each and every one of her matches, and the fans certainly seem to appreciate her effort.

Becky is a crisp technical wrestler. She has a diverse array of moves in her arsenal that makes her a stand out technician. Becky's submission game is of the best quality you'll find in the pro-wrestling arena. She has one of the most impressive submission manoeuvres in all of WWE, it is called as the "Dis-arm-her".

WWE was wasting a talent like Becky for months by involving her in meaningless feuds and storylines. But now her current feud with Charlotte has made her very popular among the WWE Universe, although WWE had portrayed her as a heel. Nonetheless, Becky is again in the title race, and rightfully so.

1 / 4 NEXT