Top 5 female WWE Superstars of the year (2019)

The Man

2019 can be truly defined as the year of women in WWE as the women's revolution reached new heights this year, achieving several noteworthy feats. Whether it's main-eventing major pay-per-views or delivering astounding matches regularly, women have been unstoppable this year in every aspect by giving a close competition to their male peers.

In the early part of the year, the Women's Tag Team Titles were introduced, and Sasha Banks and Bayley were crowned the inaugural champions. However, the biggest feat was attained at WrestleMania 35, where three women main-evented the show for the first time in WWE. Lacey Evans and Natalya featured in first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia, facing each other at Crown Jewel. Moreover, women also main-evented Survivor Series and TLC this year.

A number of female Superstars stood out from the rest this year and here are five of the best:

#5 Lacey Evans

The Sassy Southern Belle

Making her in-ring debut earlier this year at Royal Rumble, Lacey Evans made an emphatic statement, lasting 29 minutes in the match and eliminating both members of The IIconics. Subsequently, she has had some great feuds, which helped establish her name in the division. Although Evans didn't win a title in her first year on the main roster, she has been booked as a top star of the women's division.

After a couple of sporadic appearances, the Sassy Southern Belle started her first feud with Becky Lynch. With her sublime mic skills, Evans made the feud interesting, and she also went toe-to-toe with The Man, but the latter came out victorious every time.

Having moved to SmackDown, Evans has turned a babyface recently. She is likely to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Royal Rumble next year. While she might win her first title next year, there is no doubt that Evans is one of the breakout stars of this year.

