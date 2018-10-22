×
Top 5 greatest moments in the career of Roman Reigns so far

Juan Paolo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
119   //    22 Oct 2018, 00:09 IST

Roman Reigns and John Cena
Roman Reigns and John Cena

Roman Reigns is the current face of the WWE despite being arguably the most polarising superstar in history. Reigns is the reigning WWE Universal Champion, and he is already one of the most accomplished superstars in history.

A Grand Slam Champion, Reigns, is a one-time WWE Universal Champion, three-time WWE World Champion, one-time United States Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and one time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Reigns' career has been full of ups and downs due to the fact that the WWE fails to book him properly.

It does not help that the majority of fans still boo him out of the building, and The Shield cannot have a reunion every year just to make it go away. But at the age of just 33 years old, there are still a lot Roman Reigns moments that will happen in the future, and there are even more championships to win.

Nevertheless, here are the five greatest moments in the career of The Big Dog so far. It should be noted that the victory against John Cena is not included since they are surely going to face each other again in a WrestleMania match, wherein Cena can properly pass the torch to Reigns.

#5 The Hounds' arrival

The Shield made their debut at Survivor Series 2012
The Shield made their debut at Survivor Series 2012

A member of the famed Anoa'i family, Roman Reigns started his wrestling career in 2010 when he signed a developmental contract after a failed football career.

In just two years down at Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT, Reigns was called up to the main roster, and debuted at Survivor Series 2012 along with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The trio called themselves The Shield, and they have gone on to become arguably the greatest stable in WWE history.

In their debut appearance, The Shield attacked Ryback during a Triple Threat match that also involved CM Punk and John Cena. They mauled Ryback like a pack of hounds, and put him through the announce table, using their famous Triple Powerbomb.

It was a great start to Reigns' career. The only downside of the debut is the awful turtlenecks The Shield wore, but it was a cool moment nonetheless.


Juan Paolo
CONTRIBUTOR
A freelance writer from the Philippines, Juan Paolo enjoys watching men and women in tights engage in a scripted fight. He is also a die hard supporter of the Golden State Warriors and Borussia Dortmund.
