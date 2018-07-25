Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 High-Flyers from the Last 5 Years 

Joshua Mckenney
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
592   //    25 Jul 2018, 04:59 IST

E
Styles is one of the best in-ring performers of our time

Despite what people that aren't fans of the craft might say, pro wrestling is a gift. Nothing compares to the relief of sitting down on the couch after a hard days work, turning on the TV, and watching your favourite wrestler get pummeled into the ground. Or how about getting slammed through a table, or powerbombed onto the steel steps.

Submission specialists, strikers, amateur wrestlers, all of these things add to the drama and theatrics that is pro wrestling.

Today we're going to focus on the group of wrestlers adored by many fans, probably more so than any other type of wrestler, the high-flyer. Here are the top five best high-flyers of the last five years.

#1 Mustafa Ali

WWE Live Paris At Accorhotels Arena In Paris
His fearless nature when he gets into his comfort zone is truly captivating

One of the most exciting superstars in the current Cruiserweight Division, Mustafa Ali really is the heart of 205 Live.

His fearless nature when he gets into his comfort zone is truly captivating. When he launches into the sky, fans are simply left wanting more. These are the ingredients for an entertaining match-up.

Mustafa Ali's "never say die" attitude and creativity in the ring makes him a hard act to follow, but for that reason, we as fans, are glad that he does what he does all for the entertainment of the people.

If he weren't in the Cruiserweight Division, he could go toe to toe with the likes of Seth Rollins, give Finn Balor a run for his money, and have five-star matches with people like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match-ups are endless.

. Fans are never disappointed to see Ali in the high-red district. He takes being a cruiserweight to a whole new level. Paying homage to those who wrestled before him, and setting the bar high for his successor(s).


Joshua Mckenney
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a writer and would like to use writing as a platform to showcase my love for sports entertainment through informative media. Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RopeBreakM Subscribe to my Youtube Channel: RopeBreak Media
