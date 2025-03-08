Top 5 highest rated female superstars in WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 is here! The latest installment in the video game series has officially arrived and fans all over the world are playing the next generation of pro wrestling gaming.

A hot topic of conversation every time a 2K game is released is the superstar overalls. This is typically a score given to each performer ranging from 1 to 100. The higher the overall, the better the character generally is.

As World Wrestling Entertainment's representation of female athletes has improved over the years, so has their positioning in the 2K games. As a result, some female stars have quite high overall scores.

This article will take a look at the five female superstars in WWE 2K25 who have the highest overall rating. This includes current top stars and even some modern-day legends who either just returned to television or have been away for quite some time.

Below are the top five highest-rated female superstars in WWE 2K25.

#5. Liv Morgan clocks in at an impressive 91 rating

Liv Morgan is one of the most cocky and arrogant performers in WWE today. The former SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's World Champion has been a constant highlight of television for quite some time now.

Currently, Morgan is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She won the belts alongside Raquel Rodriguez by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi in a stellar match on RAW last week.

Morgan's overall in the latest video game is 91. This is a very high score, but it is fitting, given her rather strong push over the past year. She has risen up through the ranks at a rapid pace, so such a strong rating makes sense.

#4. Becky Lynch & #3. Charlotte Flair, both legends come in at 92

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular female stars of all time. She has held numerous world titles in WWE, but most notably, headlined and won in the main event of Wrestlemania.

Charlotte Flair is a 14-time world champion in WWE. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion and a two-time NXT Champion. She returned from television after over a year away and will now co-headline WrestleMania this year.

Both modern-day legends have a score of 92. Given their long history together, but as allies and as rivals, the two sharing the same overall is actually quite fitting.

#2. The second highest rating is Bianca Belair at 95

Bianca Belair has been a dominant force in WWE ever since she was called up to the main roster almost five years ago. She has been a world champion on both RAW and SmackDown. She has also held tag team gold and headlined WrestleMania.

The EST currently has two major ongoing stories in WWE. On RAW, she is challenging IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania, with Rhea Ripley possibly included. Additionally, she is also dealing with the drama between Naomi and Jade Cargill on SmackDown.

Belair has the second-best overall out of all of the female superstars in WWE 2K25. She has a 95 rating, which nobody else shares in this year's game, be it male or female competitors. With the dominance she's shown for years now, this isn't shocking.

#1. The highest-rated female superstar in WWE 2K25 is Rhea Ripley at 96

While Becky Lynch was once WWE's most popular female performer, Rhea Ripley is the one who can claim that honor now. The multi-time world champion is beloved by fans and always receives a massive ovation when she appears in front of the WWE Universe.

The Eradicator had a tough night on World Wrestling Entertainment television this past Monday. She headlined RAW in a Women's World Championship match and ultimately lost to IYO SKY in a shocking result. Now, Rhea's path to WrestleMania isn't clear.

Rhea has the highest rating of any female star in the game at 96. For comparison's sake, this overall is shared by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. This means Rhea is truly at the top of the industry, alongside the two biggest male stars in pro wrestling today.

