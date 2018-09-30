Top 5 iconic Evolution moments in WWE

Evolution - Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Batista

Evolution is one of the most dominant factions ever created by the WWE. Initially it was scheduled to comprise Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Mark Jindrak, but at the last minute, Dave Batista replaced Jindrak.

It has a combined sum of 49 world titles between the four members. Ric Flair is a record 16-time world champion, Triple H and Randy Orton are trailing behind at 14 and 13 reigns respectively, whereas Batista is a 6-time world champion.

Yesterday, WWE revealed that Evolution would reunite one more time in the 1000th episode of SmackDown on 16 October 2018. Their last return in 2014 was underwhelming as the WWE Universe mildly greeted them.

They lost both their matches against The Shield at Payback and Extreme Rules, and they split a mere two months later, as Batista quit WWE again for his Hollywood career.

With that in mind, here is a look at five of the legendary faction's most iconic moments

#5 The past, the present, and the future

The official formation of Evolution

On the 3 February 2003 episode of RAW, Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair attacked Tommy Dreamer. Triple H said that in WWE everything evolves, just like in life. The game called Ric Flair an icon, Batista a genetic freak, and Randy Orton the coal that would be squeezed into the next diamond.

Ric Flair was the past, Triple H was the present, Batista and Randy Orton were the future. To represent the transition in the business, Triple H named the faction Evolution.

In 15 years, almost every word said by Triple H became true. Triple H is an icon now, and Randy Orton is still one of the best in the business. Batista had to move to Hollywood, but everyone in the faction evolved.

