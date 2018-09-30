Top 5 ideas for Kenny Omega's WWE Debut

The Golden Elite Celebrating after Omega's IWGP World Title Win.

Kenny Omega is one of the most successful wrestlers today, not just in New Japan Pro Wrestling but in the entire World. Omega is the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Omega won the title by defeating Kazuchika Okada in a stellar 2-out-of 3 falls match. The match was given 7 stars by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Since fall 2016, Pro Wrestling fans have been expecting Omega to jump ship to WWE. In January 2017, during the build-up to Royal Rumble, Cena posted a picture of Kenny Omega on Instagram. Cena posted a picture of AJ Styles in 2016 prior to that year's Royal Rumble and Styles ended up making his WWE debut. So, when Cena posted Omega's pic, rumors of Omega joining WWE were fueled.

Although Omega is still wrestling for NJPW, his contract is set to expire in January 2019. Kenny has also expressed his interesting in facing WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. If rumors are to be believed, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), collectively called "The Elite" will be the focus of a bidding war between WWE and NJPW in January.

If Kenny Omega ends up joining WWE next year, expect him to pop up on the main roster directly. Kenny Omega's debut should be a memorable moment which would be talked about for years to come. So, here we will discuss 5 ways how Kenny Omega could make a memorable WWE debut.

#5 Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant

Every year during the Royal Rumble match, a few surprise entrants pop up. These surprise entrants are either WWE Legends, ex-WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars or completely new arrivals. Over the last 3 years, we have had AJ Styles making his WWE debut, Rey Mysterio making a surprise return, NXT star Adam Cole making a surprise appearance during the Rumble match. So, expect the 2019 Royal Rumble match to surprise you as well as "The Cleaner", Kenny Omega can be one of the surprise entrants.

If Omega makes his WWE debut at Royal Rumble, he would be a part of a star-studded Rumble match as the match will likely feature the likes of The Rock and Daniel Bryan, among others. Omega wouldn't be winning the match for sure but he could come out early and deliver an amazing performance (like AJ Styles in 2016's Rumble match). This would also help casual fans in getting familiar and connecting with Omega.

