Top 5 male WWE Superstars at the moment

WWE is the most popular and successful wrestling promotion of all time. Over the years it has given us Superstars such as The Rock, Stone Cold, HBK, Bret Hart, Triple H, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, John Cena and many more who were revolutionary.

At the moment WWE has got some of the world's best wrestlers. Although not all of them have been utilized well, they promise us amazing matches when they set foot in the ring.

Here is a list of "Top 5 male WWE superstars at the moment".

#5 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

When the name Roman Reigns comes up, the one thing that comes to mind is the WWE arena echoing with boos. Roman has always been the much-debated topic among the WWE fans.

When Reigns made his WWE main roster debut in November 2012 as a part of 'The Shield' he was well received by fans and critics. But his push in 2014, after the breakup of 'The Shield' drew much hatred towards him.

All the boos and criticism that Reigns has been getting all these years are a bit harsh on him. Maybe he was pushed too soon by the WWE but that doesn't mean that he is a very bad wrestler. He has got some unique moves up his sleeves to prove haters wrong.

The Superman Punch is one of the most unique and exciting moves in the WWE. Roman has also got the power moves like the Samoan Drop. Despite being 6ft 3 inches and 120 kgs Roman Reigns can fly over the top rope and hit his opponents.

Roman Reigns is a natural heel. During his early NXT days, his heel character was much appreciated by the fans. So basically, WWE is just a heel turn away from making Roman the crowd favorite again.

#4 Finn Balor

Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the best technical wrestlers in the WWE today. But unfortunately, he is one of the many superstars currently in WWE who is a victim of poor booking.

Finn Balor was the very first WWE Universal Champion defeating Seth Rolins at Summerslam, 2016. But he had to vacate the title due to an injury sustained in that match. Since his return from injury, Balor hasn't been given the storyline to shine in.

Finn has got all the potential of a main eventer. He combines cat-like agility with superb techniques. He has got sharp strikes and his aerial attacks look legitimately painful. Especially his 'double foot-stomp' is one of the best in the wrestling business.

WWE must find a way to bring Finn Balor back in the championship scene. A talent like him is being wasted in the mid cards.

