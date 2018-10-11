Top 5 mic workers in WWE today

The Rock is one of the best ever promo workers in WWE history.

In WWE, just being talented in the ring means nothing. You could be the best wrestler in the world, but if you are not good with the mic, your success won't last long. For example, talents like Cesaro are outstanding in the ring, but their mic work is not up to par - hence they will always have a glass ceiling. Mic skills are fundamental to keep oneself relevant over time. People like Chris Jericho still keep themselves relevant by using their outstanding mic skills.

Hence it is imperative that one needs solid mic skills to go up the cards. Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock - all were terrific promo guys and could easily roast their opponent on the mic. While there is an abundance of quality wrestlers in the roster, the dearth of quality mic workers is evident. But some guys are outstanding on the mic. They can make some of the apathetic storylines compelling. In this list, we will be taking a look at the top 5 active mic workers in WWE.

Note: This list will be solely focusing on full-time workers. Thus, superstars like Chris Jericho and John Cena won't make this list.

#5 Bray Wyatt

Even though he is absent from WWE TV for a possible repackaging, Bray Wyatt is a force to reckon on the mic. His mind games, charisma and excellent promo ability, should have placed him higher up the cards. Given the right direction, Wyatt can become one of the top heels in the whole company.

His ability to drive a storyline is impeccable. He carried his entire Wrestlemania 31 feud against the Undertaker. His intriguing dialogue delivery and psychology draw the crowd's attention to whichever feud he is in (except the feud with Finn Balor - even Wyatt could not save that). It is safe to say that the eater of worlds is one of the best promo guys the company has to offer.

