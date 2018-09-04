Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Moments from RAW 3rd September 2018

Pratik Chitre
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:15 IST

Enter captio
Have The Shield met their match?

The Ohio State University hosted this week's Monday Night RAW. Last week, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler destroyed The Shield as the show came to a close.

The WWE Universe was not sure whether Strowman turned heel or it was his way of taking revenge against The Shield. After being mauled by Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre, the WWE Universe wanted to know whether they would be ready for the newly formed faction or whether they would be dominated again.

We got answers to a lot of questions heading into the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Let us take a look at the top 5 moments from this week's episode.

#5 The Bella Twins return

Enter
The Bella Twins are back!

The Bella Twins returned to the ring to face two members of The Riott Squad. The Bella Twins were back after almost three years on Monday night RAW in a tag team match. They went after Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan from the first minute.

It was a quick match, and Nikki Bella pinned Liv Morgan for the win. The crowd was ecstatic to see them back in the ring. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were always loved by the fans. The match was a forgettable one, but the fact it marked the return of The Bella sisters made it exciting.

#4 Bobby Roode finds a Tag Team partner

E
We have a new Tag Team on RAW

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode officially announced that they were a Tag Team and were getting ready to face The Ascension. Bobby Roode looked excited about his first tag team match in with his new partner.

Chad Gable dominated the match and tagged Bobby Roode which gave an opportunity to Viktor to dominate the match. Gable tagged himself back and hit a German Suplex on Viktor for the win.

It would be interesting to see how this tag team does in the coming weeks. Bobby Roode is a talented wrestler who was frankly going nowhere. Teaming up with the athletic Chad Gable might be the right thing for his WWE career.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Ascension The Undertaker Shawn Michaels
Pratik Chitre
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Pratik Chitre is a passionate sports lover. He enjoys writing about WWE, Football, and Formula1.
5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week (30th...
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (16 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
7 unexpected moments from Raw this week
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 3rd September 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Tag Team debuts on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results September 3rd 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Moments from RAW after SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us