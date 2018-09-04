Top 5 Moments from RAW 3rd September 2018

Pratik Chitre FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 04 Sep 2018, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Have The Shield met their match?

The Ohio State University hosted this week's Monday Night RAW. Last week, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler destroyed The Shield as the show came to a close.

The WWE Universe was not sure whether Strowman turned heel or it was his way of taking revenge against The Shield. After being mauled by Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre, the WWE Universe wanted to know whether they would be ready for the newly formed faction or whether they would be dominated again.

We got answers to a lot of questions heading into the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Let us take a look at the top 5 moments from this week's episode.

#5 The Bella Twins return

The Bella Twins are back!

The Bella Twins returned to the ring to face two members of The Riott Squad. The Bella Twins were back after almost three years on Monday night RAW in a tag team match. They went after Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan from the first minute.

It was a quick match, and Nikki Bella pinned Liv Morgan for the win. The crowd was ecstatic to see them back in the ring. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were always loved by the fans. The match was a forgettable one, but the fact it marked the return of The Bella sisters made it exciting.

#4 Bobby Roode finds a Tag Team partner

We have a new Tag Team on RAW

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode officially announced that they were a Tag Team and were getting ready to face The Ascension. Bobby Roode looked excited about his first tag team match in with his new partner.

Chad Gable dominated the match and tagged Bobby Roode which gave an opportunity to Viktor to dominate the match. Gable tagged himself back and hit a German Suplex on Viktor for the win.

It would be interesting to see how this tag team does in the coming weeks. Bobby Roode is a talented wrestler who was frankly going nowhere. Teaming up with the athletic Chad Gable might be the right thing for his WWE career.

1 / 4 NEXT