Top 5 Moments From The Women's Royal Rumble Match

Stephen Moree FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

The 2020 Women's Royal Rumble had some truly great moments

The Women's Royal Rumble was a match that many people highly enjoyed but may not have loved the finish. While many speculated over the last few weeks that Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey or maybe Sasha Banks would be the winner, it was the Queen Charlotte Flair who stood tall. Sasha Banks wasn't even in the match due to a reported injury, but the bout did feature many NXT talents.

Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Toni Storm were among eleven wrestlers from the black and gold brand to make an appearance in the match. The WWE Universe was also treated to a few returns, including Mighty Molly. The Hall of Famer had a great showcase to begin the contest, and deserves an honorable mention as one of the best moments of the match.

Let's take a look at some of the top moments of the Women's Royal Rumble.

#5. The Glow Has Returned

Naomi Returns In The Royal Rumble

The former Women's Champion has been out of action for some time and she made her return in a big way. A loud ovation filled the arena when Naomi's music hit and she reminded us why we love her so much. Now sporting a new hairdo, the former NBA dancer showed off her athleticism and even had a classic spot in the Royal Rumble match.

She was knocked off the apron and looked to be eliminated until she caught herself on the barricade and pulled herself to safety. She would spend the next few minutes trying to find a way back into the ring.

Naomi would build a bridge of some kind with the top of a commentary table leaned over onto the apron of the ring. She would walk across and enter herself back into the match only to quickly be eliminated. One thing is for sure, fans on social media and in Houston, Texas were happy to feel the glow.

