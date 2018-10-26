Top 5 unforgettable Roman Reigns moments

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 583 // 26 Oct 2018, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns - WWE Universal Champion

Love him or hate him, the Roman Reigns character never failed to elicit a reaction from the WWE faithful. For the last half decade, Roman Reigns mowed his way to the very top of the WWE Universe, as one of wrestling's very best and brightest Superstars.

While a segment of wrestling fans never gave the Big Dog his due, it never really mattered. Reigns continued to make history, having one WrestleMania moment after another, as he became one of WWE's most recognizable and bankable Superstars.

Not only was Reigns chosen by Vince McMahon to carry the torch as the WWE's main star; but, long before McMahon recognized his talent, the fans chose Roman Reigns as the future of wrestling and he came through in living up to his enormous promise.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Now comes heartbreak, as the once seemingly indestructible Reigns shocked the world with the announcement of leukemia this past Monday on RAW. While Reigns vowed to fight cancer with all that he has and promised that his speech was not a retirement speech, one couldn't help, but to reminisce over Roman Reigns' very best WWE memories.

Join us as we take a look at the Top 5 Most Unforgettable Roman Reigns Moments.

#5 Reigns vs Triple H - WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns vs Triple H - WrestleMania 32

Triple H's rise to power in the WWE could only be described as meteoric. He had come a long long way from his days as the well mannered Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Triple H had now become WWE COO and the self proclaimed King of Kings' grip on power would last as long as he wanted it too.

After winning the 2016 Royal Rumble, Triple H was named WWE Champion and not only did he wield his front office power to attain the title; but, he did so to retain it, as well, leading up to a WrestleMania 32 clash with Roman Reigns. Reigns, in his pursuit of WWE gold, was facing a rigged game, a proverbial stacked deck.

Despite being named the future of the WWE, a WrestleMania moment still eluded the ultra talented Reigns. He had already been cheated out of the WWE Championship from the powerful Authority, the well oiled political machine that ran the WWE. After refusing Triple H's overtures, Reigns became WWE Champion by defeating his fellow SHIELD mate, Dean Ambrose, in the finals of a tournament.

As confetti poured on the new champion, the moment would be incredibly short-lived. Triple H hit Reigns with a surprise pedigree and Sheamus cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to steal the title from Reigns. Reigns wouldn't be stopped; however, and despite overwhelming odds against him, defeated Sheamus to regain the WWE Championship the very next night on RAW.

The Authority; however, would not cease its relentless pursuit of power. In one of the most lopsided and unjust decisions in wrestling history, Reigns was forced to defend his WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. This marked the first time ever that a WWE Champion would defend his title at the 30 man over the top rope Royal Rumble Match.

Despite eliminating five men from the annual event, Reigns was targeted by The League of Nations, who played the role of Triple H's lackeys. Eventually Reigns was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Triple H, who went on to win and be crowned the new WWE Champion.

Reigns pursued justice with reckless abandon. After winning a Triple Threat Match against fellow contenders Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar at Fastlane, Reigns earned the right to challenge Triple H at WrestleMania 32.

With Triple H's seemingly unlimited power and immense pocket book on his side, a Reigns victory was hardly a foregone conclusion, as the two legends clashed at WrestleMania 32 before more than 100,000 wrestling fans in Dallas, Texas. Despite Stephanie McMahon's best efforts to undermine Reigns' championship pursuit, Reigns hit Triple H with his patented spear for the pinfall victory.

Reigns was the WWE's Big Dog once again, as he raised his newfound WWE Championship overhead, after a hard fought and well earned victory. Fireworks blazed above the newly crowned champion, declaring a new era for World Wrestling Entertainment.

1 / 5 NEXT