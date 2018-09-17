Top 5 non-PG moments in the WWE PG era

Randy Orton crossed all the limits at Hell in a Cell

In 2008 WWE moved from an edgier product to a more family friendly product. This was characterised by lesser violence, sporadic use of blood, and little to no swearing. Chair shots and other moves inflicting direct pain to head like pile-driver were banned.

People who grew up watching the edgy content during the attitude era were deeply disappointed. However, from a business perspective, that move turned out to be a masterstroke since the sponsorship deals and TV rights deals for WWE are sky high.

However, even in this era of less violent action, there have been moments when wrestlers went down the ramp and did some non-PG stuff. In this article, we will be looking at the top 5 non-PG moments during the PG era.

#5 Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell 2018

Lets start with the most recent example.

Randy Orton is a sadistic heel. He has a reputation for torturing his opponents in matches without rules. Hurting the entire McMahon family during early 2009 and viciously hurting John Cena at Bragging Rights 2009 as well as Breaking Point 2009 is a testament to this.

He has already pulled Jeff Hardy's earlobe twice on SmackDown Live. However, at Hell in a Cell, he escalated the whole act by inserting a screwdriver into Jeff's earlobe and twisting it, inflicting unimaginable pain on the charismatic enigma.

This was brutal and cringey to watch. Even the people in attendance who usually get thrilled with edgier content, were pleading with The Apex Predator to stop. Randy Orton was at his absolute psychopathic best here. This is just another example of how he can be a brutal and relevant heel rather than a bland babyface.

This is not the only time The Viper will feature in this list.

