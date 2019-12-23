Top 5 NXT TakeOver Matches of 2019

Io Shirai hits her signature moonsault at TakeOver: Toronto

2019 has been an amazing year for NXT as it started with Johnny Gargano becoming a Triple Crown Champion at NXT TakeOver: New York. NXT now airs live every Wednesday on the USA Network. Adam Cole's golden prophecy of the Undisputed Era being draped in gold also came to fruition. For the first time, NXT took part in the Survivor Series pay-per-view and won the battle of brand supremacy.

When it comes to in-ring wrestling, NXT TakeOver specials always deliver the goods. Coming up with a top-five list is hard especially when there are so many good matches to choose from. Out of all the TakeOver specials that took place in 2019, I chose what are the best and my top five favorite matches of 2019. So without wasting time here are my five favorite NXT TakeOver matches of 2019.

#1 Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae at TakeOver: Toronto

Let me first say Io Shirai is my favorite wrestler and I attended the show especially to see her wrestle. I was not pleased when she didn't win the NXT Women's Title at TakeOver: XXV because I thought the right timing and I wanted to see her come to TakeOver: Toronto as champion.

With the help of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler retained the NXT Women's Title in a steel cage match. Shirai turned heel after the match as she laid out Candice LeRae which led to their TakeOver: Toronto match.

Shirai's new heel entrance is just awesome to watch live. This was incredible to watch as there were so many amazing spots as highlights included Shirai immediately teasing a Hiromu Takahashi Sunset Bomb to the floor but was blocked. She planted LeRae with a suplex on the announcers' table.

LeRae made a comeback as she hit a tope transitioning to a Tornado DDT on the floor. LeRae went for super German Suplex but Shirai landed on her feet which got a huge reaction live. LeRae hit a Poisonrana and a flying neck breaker for a pair of two counts.

The fans when nuts when Shirai hit an avalanche Spanish Fly and her signature moonsaults for close near falls. She won after applying a Koji Clutch as LeRae passed out. An excellent match and my highlight from SummerSlam weekend.

