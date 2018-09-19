Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 NXT wrestlers who should compete in the WWE World Cup

Jordan Stynes
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.52K   //    19 Sep 2018, 20:32 IST

Ente
WWE World Cup 2018

The WWE World Cup will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in The King Fahd International Stadium on November 2, 2018. The show is WWE's second in Saudi Arabia after the successful Greatest Royal Rumble event in April this year. WWE signed a ten-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier this year to produce two major events every year, so this is likely to be the norm for the foreseeable future.

Although not much is known about the tournament at the moment, it will more than likely feature eight competitors and take up most of the show's matches. WWE should consider featuring a NXT wrestler in the tournament to spotlight the "Yellow Brand". NXT has grown massively in the past couple of months and the brand deserves to be shown off on a big main roster event.

Here are the top 5 NXT wrestlers who should compete in the WWE World Cup.

#5. Kassius Ohno

En
OH NO!

No one can deny that Kassius Ohno deserves a chance to impress on the main roster. Since Ohno returned to NXT in 2017 he has not featured in the main event scene. Ohno was a beloved on the independent wrestler and has done very little in WWE's developmental brand. The WWE World Cup would be the perfect opportunity for Kassius Ohno to impress the main roster fans.

He is likely to stay in developmental indefinitely as a Wrestler/Coach but he at least deserves fifteen minutes in the spotlight. The perfect match for Ohno would be against Cesaro. Ohno and Cesaro teamed together as "The Kings of Wrestling" on the indie scene for years and were the Wrestling Observer Tag Team of the year in 2010. Cesaro and Ohno could produce an excellent match if given enough time.

1 / 5 NEXT
