Top 5 Oldest Superstars who are still wrestling today!

Father time has nothing on these legends!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 12:04 IST

Mil Mascaras being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

If you have attended a few independent wrestling events within the US, you may have noticed more and more Superstars from the 80’s and 90’s working these shows. Chances are, you probably thought most, if not all of these stars from the past were long gone into retirement by now.

However, that is simply just not the case. It’s important to remember these guys came up during a time when the payday was nowhere near as lucrative as the wages are for some of today’s WWE Superstars.

Not to mention the health problems some of these legends are probably facing today, as a result of the bumps they took while entertaining us. Because of that, combined with the fact that most have gone a lifetime without health insurance, which means they will likely be forced to work until they die, just to take care of medical expenses.

Today's list gives you a look at some of the most dedicated of professional wrestling. These men have somehow conquered Father Time and remained in good enough shape to compete with wrestlers a fraction of their age.

They are truly the gems of the industry and are highly revered and respected by everyone in the industry, just as they should be. They are timeless treasures that give hope and inspiration to the young and old. We as fans are privileged to have them with us today.

The passion and undying love these men have for our sport is something worth admiring in itself. Here are the 5 oldest wrestlers who are still performing to this very day.

#5 Nikolai Volkoff: 69 years old

Volkoff once wrestled another legend; Bobby Fulton....without a ring!

For those who are old enough to recall the big wrestling boom of the 1980s, you definitely remember the big Russian who would sing the Soviet National Anthem before each of his matches.

Nikolai Volkoff made his initial WWE debut in 1970 when the company was still known as World Wide Wrestling Federation or WWWF for short. However, it was in 1984 when he made his return to the company that he truly made his mark.

Together with The Iron Shiek as his partner, and Classie Freddie Blassie in their corner, they would go on to become one of the most feared and physically dominating tag teams in the world during this time.

Nikolai is still competing to this very day. In fact, he has now been wrestling a total of 50 years now. In 2005, the WWE would induct Nikolai Volkoff into the WWE Hall of Fame.

One interesting side note about Nikolai that you may not be aware of involves a Marion Ohio indie appearance in 2013. Volkoff was set to take on another wrestling legend; Bobby Fulton of The Fantastics. Unfortunately, the promoter was unable to secure a wrestling ring in time for the show.

Being the true professional that Nikolai is, he rallied the workers in the dressing room, stressing to them that the show must somehow go on. The pulled an old gym mat out to the center of the floor and that would serve as their “ring” for the evening.