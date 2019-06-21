Top 5 Wrestling Performers of the Week (15th to 21st June 2019)

Roman Reigns: Front and center of this week's Raw

Mid-June historically is not usually a hotbed of electrifying action in wrestling and that has never been truer than in 2019, where dissatisfaction with the WWE product is at a two-decade peak, but optimism is high in American wrestling circles with the fledging AEW that another boom period could be on the horizon.

Across the pond, in Japan, NJPW is rebuilding in a post-Elite era and building dynamic new stars and there is still plenty of top-notch wrestling action on display across the world right now.

In the following countdown, we look at the top 5 performers from the week that was.

#5 Roman Reigns

The "Big Dog" is not as featured as he was before his unfortunate cancer diagnosis but he is currently involved in a high-profile feud in the mid-card with the authority figure, Shane McMahon.

The younger McMahon has made it his mission to make Reigns' life miserable. This week's Raw saw Reigns in traditional babyface fashion call Shane out to earn a spot of vengeance for his tainted loss to Shane at Super Showdown. Shane declined but Reigns not content with the excuses sought Shane out and smashed through Shane's lackeys, The Revival, Elias, and Drew McIntyre before finally catching up with Shane and decimating him. It was the perfect revenge for the "Big Dog."

Does anyone at this point think Reigns is not going to defeat McIntyre this weekend at the Stomping Grounds pay per view?

Despite his recent loss to Shane, Reigns has plenty of momentum right now and don't expect him to be outside of the WWE Championship picture for long.

Raw is not exactly must-see television right now and Reigns is supposed to be a SmackDown Superstar, but make no mistake he is the top face on either brand, and his dominance this week demonstrated exactly why.

