Top 5 ranked performers on NXT this week

Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    13 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST

Ciampa
NXT's Tommaso Ciampa

With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of their peers.

Each week these superstars compete to earn the right to be the one who makes the next jump up to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand.

This was a rather weak episode all in all but was saved by a tremendous main event that saw Moustache Mountain put their newly won NXT tag team championships on the line against the former champs Undisputed era.

These are who I felt shone the brightest on the latest installment of the black and yellow brand.

Honorable mentions:

Vanessa Borne - Borne has been used largely as enhancement talent during her time on NXT TV thus far but this week felt like a breakout performance. Borne is a great athlete who is being held back currently by her in-ring work which is still developing.

Her charisma was what shone through in this match as she made a bout with Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane feel as though it was all about her even in defeat. If Borne can continue improving at this rate look for her to rise up the rungs of NXT's women's division.

Kairi Sane - Sane looked competent but not outstanding in her win over Vanessa Borne this week. She's very competent in the ring but this wasn't her strongest showing and it was a bizarre decision to give her mic time after the match as her English is still not at a level where she can deliver a compelling promo.

#5 Adam Cole

Who should challenge Cole for his title next?
Who should challenge Cole for his title next?

While it was nice to see Cole compete in a one-on-one match on NXT this week, it wasn't his best performance. The pace of his match with Danny Burch was quite lackluster and it was only an intense final sequence that earns him this spot on the list.

The match lacked any real tension and one has to think putting Cole's title on the line here might have been an effective way of elevating the importance of the match. Cole was solid as ever but really needs a meaningful feud in the near future.

Page 1 of 5
