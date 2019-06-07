Top 5 reasons to watch WWE Super ShowDown

WWE returns with its thrilling special event WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event will feature nine matches with the biggest WWE Superstars including Universal Champion Seth Rollins facing Baron Corbin in a title match, Triple H vs Randy Orton and many more. Here are top 5 reasons that you should not be missing on the WWE Super Show Down:

DREAM FIGHT: The Undertaker vs Goldberg

The Undertaker and the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be locking horns with each other for the first time in the history of WWE in a one-on-one match. This match will be a delight for the fans as both the Undertaker and Goldberg will be returning after their last matches in WrestleMania 33 and Crown Jewel event respectively.

BATTLE ROYAL: Triple H vs Randy Orton

“The Viper” and “The Game” will be coming against each other inside the WWE ring against once more. This showdown will result in the continued turbulent history between Triple H and Randy Orton with the fight promising to be one of the greatest clashes between the two. The rivalry between Triple H and Orton began since 2004 when Randy won World Heavyweight Championship. If Randy takes the win over Triple H this Friday, it will make him climb the ladder once more over Triple H.

CLASH OF TITLE: Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

The Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be defending his prestigious title against Baron Corbin at Super Show Down. To become the contender against Seth Rollins, Corbin had to endure himself in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. If Corbin lays claim to the Universal Title of Rollins, it will result in his first reign as a World Champion since he joined the WWE.

CHAMPION ATTACK: Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler will be challenging WWE Champion Kofi Kingston inside the ring for his title. At Super ShowDown. Ziggler has always been vocal about how he never received the appreciation that he has always deserved for his achievements. Ziggler had challenged Kingston for the WWE Championship match which the latter accepted.

DEMON BOUT: Finn Balor vs Andrade

The chances for the doom of Andrade have increased with the “The Demon” rising to prominence once more. Andrade and Balor clashed recently during the Fatal 4-Way wherein Andrade won second time against Balor. The clash is to be one of the most thrilling clashes as the result of a heated conflict that has been escalating the rivalry between the two. As a part of the match, Balor will be using his demon persona, which he last donned at WrestleMania 35.

Watch WWE Super ShowDown Live and Exclusive on Friday, 7th June, 2019 with a live kickoff show at 10:30 PM onwards and the main event from 11:30PM on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi) and SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD Channels (Tamil & Telugu).