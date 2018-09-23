Top 5 Roman Reigns WWE matches so far

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns headlined WrestleMania 31

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion. The Big Dog has shown that he is a fighting champion by defending his Universal Title thrice in the first month (the previous Universal Champion Brock Lesnar took 5 months to defend his title thrice).

However, Roman Reigns is not free from criticism. One of the biggest criticisms faced by the reigning Universal Champion is that he just uses just 2 moves and cannot put on a good match. But the truth is very far from it. Yes, Reigns' match style gets repetitive, but that has not stopped him from putting on some great matches in his career so far.

In this list, we will be looking at the best five matches of Roman Reigns. We are only considering the matches where Reigns participated as a singles competitor. Hence, matches involving The Shield and traditional Survivor series matches are exempt from this list.

So without further ado, lets get started.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan - number 1 contender match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Yes! man vs The Big Dog

Let us kick the list off with an underrated match. Roman Reigns' first year as a singles competitor saw him being skyrocketed to the main event. He defeated Randy Orton clean at SummerSlam 2014, and won the 2015 Royal Rumble, the latter of which angered many hardcore fans.

When Daniel Bryan returned from the injury which forced him to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, fans wanted him to get his proper rematch. Thus they rooted for Bryan to win the 2015 Royal Rumble.

The thing is, Bryan got eliminated very early, upsetting the fans in attendance. Even the hashtag "cancel WWE Network" trended for a few months after that.

So as a response to the crowd reaction, WWE made Roman Reigns defend his number 1 contender rights to Daniel Bryan at Fastlane. The build-up to this match and the match itself was brutal and hard hitting. Roman even kicked out of the running knee, which was the most protected finisher at that time.

This match had everything - intense back and forth action, near falls, and an anxious crowd. But it is still one of the most overlooked matches.

