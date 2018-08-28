Top 5 WWE Rumors of the day

Rumours are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumour mill. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt and it might be true or not.

Today we talk about Brock Lesnar's return, Kurt Angle's status, Becky Lynch and more!

#5. WWE to continue Charlotte Vs Becky Lynch

It might not be ending anytime soon

After losing the triple-threat match to Charlotte, Becky Lynch turned heel and attacked her former best friend. She was obsessed with Charlotte taking the spotlight that she deserves. While many fans didn't want Becky to turn heel, they were happy that Becky attacked Charlotte for her deeds. The fans still want Becky to remain face and turn Charlotte heel. However, that might not be what WWE thinks.

According to Cageside Seats, WWE doesn’t currently have any plans of reversing its course with the Charlotte-Becky Lynch storyline. The story will go on like it is going.

This means we are going to see heel Becky and face Charlotte. WWE doesn't care what the fans think and want. The story might still be great, but Becky looks like a natural babyface and the fans love her. Charlotte too does her work at its best as a heel. Whatever the case may be, the fans want Becky to become a champion and it is the place she deserves. Let us see what WWE has in store for us.

