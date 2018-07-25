Top 5 shocking WWE moments of the new era

These were some truly shocking moments

The WWE Universe isn't as easily shocked or stunned as they used to be back in Attitude-era, gone are the days where Shane McMahon bought WCW, Stone Cold turns heel or Montreal Screw Job. They are one of the biggest swerves in wrestling history, but WWE is still able to provide some shocks and surprises to us on a regular basis despite the interference of internet today.

Throughout the history of WWE, the company has seen a slew of memorable and shocking moments, that have caused fans to cheer as well as both. The old saying that "Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Entertainment" has never rung truer then it has in this decade.

If in this list, you have any questions about why one moment made the list and why another moment did not or feel I might have left someone out, let me know in the comment section. If enough people agree with you, it might be comment's pick in my next slide.

What are these Top five shocking moments of new-era in this list? Read on!

#5 Triple H “fires” Vince McMahon

Triple H relieves Vince McMahon of his duties

That time WWE ratings were on fire no matter if it was Raw or Smackdown. All the storylines were going forward as they thought.

On July 18, 2011, The Game appeared at the end of Raw for the first time since the night after WrestleMania to deliver the message to his father-in-law Vince McMahon, in the storyline, the board of directors had declared a ‘vote of no confidence’ in the chairman and that he would take over WWE immediately.

This announcement came at the end of a Raw which struggled to live up to the previous night’s Money in the Bank PPV.

But before the final round of the WWE Championship Tournament on RAW was about to be started, Vince McMahon appeared and announced that the ring is cleared due to some important announcement.

After explaining the events that took place the night before at Money in the Bank, The Chairman calls out former WWE Champion John Cena to the ring.

But Mr McMahon received an unwelcome guest instead. Triple H, not seen on television since April, interrupted his father-in-law.

"The Game," COO of WWE, told The Chairman that his decisions of late have been called into question by WWE board members.

Triple H dropped a bombshell and announced that "he had been appointed to take over the day-to-day operations of WWE." He dropped another bombshell on The Chairman of WWE by announcing that "he has officially been stripped of his power and relieved of his duties from the WWE."

It was a little sentimental at-times but Mr. McMahon did a wonderful job of crying to add to a most intriguing twist to that storyline. As many of you know this was obviously a scripted performance but rumors are gathering that Vince McMahon may well take a step back in the near future.

