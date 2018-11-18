Top 5 Superstars in WWE right now

The next Big Dog?

For this let's specify the criteria. We're judging the Superstars on the basis of the push they're getting from the management, the momentum that they have from the past few weeks and more importantly how much of a reaction are they able to invoke from the viewers.

In WWE terms, we are judging how over they are with the crowd either as a heel or a babyface. Another factor taken into consideration is how their storyline is developing with respect to the main gold in both the brands. For instance, someone who is closer to a shot at the top prize would get a better ranking as compared to others.

With two brands running side by side in Raw and SmackDown, it's not an easy task to rank these Superstars. But if we keep the criteria fixed we may be able to come up with an interesting list as a result.

#5 Drew Mcintyre

Yes, it's finally starting to unravel. Slowly but steadily Drew has got into his own and bit by bit he's getting ever closer to that title shot. Earmarked by Vince Mcmahon when he had first arrived on the scene, McIntyre looks better than ever and looks like a complete package.

This man has everything going for him. Be it the looks, the build, the charisma or even the way he commands himself in the ring. He's already come out of Dolph Ziggler's shadow and is currently involved in a mini-feud with Finn Balor which could help him gain a bit more credibility before his next push which could be towards the title.

What would be interesting is to see how WWE go about it. Will it be by letting him win the Royal Rumble and then take the title at WrestleMania? Or is there still some twist in the tale?

