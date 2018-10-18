Top 5 superstars on WWE NXT at the moment

NXT is the home of some of the best wrestlers on the planet

For the past few years NXT has provided the WWE fans with a more niche product, something the hardcore fans have been clamouring about for years in WWE. The term wrestlers is considered taboo, and Vince McMahon has always made it a point to call the performers superstars, and the WWE a sports entertainment company.

When Triple H took over NXT, he understand that there was a dearth of quality wrestling in the organisation, and ardent wrestling fans had been turning to promotions like Ring of Honor and NJPW. Triple H understood that WWE hasn't been able to tap into that reserve of the fan base.

With NXT he envisioned a new brand that focused more on the quality of wrestling than on promos and segments, this has made NXT the home of some of the best wrestlers on the planet.

Here are 5 of the best superstars on WWE's developmental brand.

#5 Candice LeRae

Candice has also been booked to truly showcase her exemplary in-ring talent

There are very few female stars who would be willing to take a pile-driver from their male counterparts, or get hit with a chair to the head. For years Candice has worked hard to break the gender stereotypes in the wrestling business, and had been one of the best female wrestlers on the independent circuit.

Before signing up with WWE, Candice was a hot commodity in the business, and when she eventually competed in the first-ever Mae Young Classic, she showed the WWE Universe why she belongs in the organisation.

Candice has also been booked to truly showcase her exemplary in-ring talent. It won't be long before the superstar finds herself competing for the NXT women's title, and eventually prove to the WWE Universe that she is indeed one of the best women's wrestlers of this generation

