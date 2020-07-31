The King of Kings. The Game. The Cerebral Assassin. Since making his debut all the way back in 1992, Triple H has become one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time. He has won countless championships along the way, been an integral part to some of the most influential and memorable memories in WWF/E history and also was a crucial part to the development of the company.

Triple H is the currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development while also being the leader of the NXT. The Game has managed to carve out a niche for himself -- without being too overbearing in the current role.

Triple H has managed to be one of the few Superstars to transcend the sport and become a member of pop culture -- helped by Motorhead singing his theme song and being the founder of one of the most influential stables in history, D-Generation X.

So, as he has transitioned into a backstage role within WWE, you may need to be reminded just how incredible he was inside the squared circle.

And due to it being his birthday a few days ago, what better excuse? So let's get started, please find below the top 5 Triple H matches of all time.

#5 Triple H vs. The Rock - Iron Man Match (Judgement Day 2000)

Hunter and The Rock blew the roof off the place for 60 minutes

At Backlash 2000, The Rock took on Triple H and had a pretty great match that was enjoyed by fans at the time and is still looked back with fondness today. They then turned up to Judgement Day and made the previous bout look almost poor in comparison.

In direct contrast to the Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels Iron Man match with barely any falls, the match that many going into this were saying they had to live up to, both The Game and The Brahma Bull took a completely different approach.

Advertisement

With 11 falls taking place, it meant that the match never slowed down and they managed to keep that pace going for the entire sixty minutes.

The Undertaker interference hurts it slightly, which is why it's at the bottom of this list, but it is undoubtedly one of the best matches either man ever had in their careers.

With what was coming up in both men's careers in the coming 12-24 months, it's a fascinating insight into the booking of the WWF at the time.