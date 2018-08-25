Top 5 Triple Threat Matches Involving Members of The Shield

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.68K // 25 Aug 2018, 07:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield re-united this past week on Raw.

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns made their main roster debut together as a group, which they called “The Shield”. The Shield dominated almost every top superstar and team during its 19-month reign of terror. The list of superstars who fell prey to The Shield is quite long but the list includes big names like The Undertaker, John Cena, The Rock etc.

The Shield split in 2014 after Seth Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to join "The Authority". Ever since The Shield disbanded, all 3 members of The Shield have had impressive careers as solo competitors, although their paths often used to cross. All 3 members also became Grand Slam Champions by Wrestlemania 34.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have been a part of some intense feuds and amazing matches, both single and multi-man matches since the group ended. However, the triple threat matches that involve any, any two or all members of The Shield always take the cake.

Here, we will rank the 5 best triple threat matches which involved a member or members of The Shield.

1 / 6 NEXT