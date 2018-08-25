Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Triple Threat Matches Involving Members of The Shield

Ali Siddiqui
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.68K   //    25 Aug 2018, 07:33 IST

Enter captio
The Shield re-united this past week on Raw.

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns made their main roster debut together as a group, which they called “The Shield”. The Shield dominated almost every top superstar and team during its 19-month reign of terror. The list of superstars who fell prey to The Shield is quite long but the list includes big names like The Undertaker, John Cena, The Rock etc.

The Shield split in 2014 after Seth Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to join "The Authority". Ever since The Shield disbanded, all 3 members of The Shield have had impressive careers as solo competitors, although their paths often used to cross. All 3 members also became Grand Slam Champions by Wrestlemania 34.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have been a part of some intense feuds and amazing matches, both single and multi-man matches since the group ended. However, the triple threat matches that involve any, any two or all members of The Shield always take the cake.

Here, we will rank the 5 best triple threat matches which involved a member or members of The Shield.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose WWE Network
Ali Siddiqui
CONTRIBUTOR
SK's Take on The Shield being part of a huge WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
The Top 5 matches of The Shield
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest world title celebrations in WWE history
RELATED STORY
Roman's Fallen Empire - The 'Big Dog' needs to be put down
RELATED STORY
Five Directions the WWE can go in with The Shield
RELATED STORY
5 mega-money matches that WWE could still do at future...
RELATED STORY
5 Things Roman Reigns can do to win over his haters
RELATED STORY
20 Things that might happen in WWE before WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
The Shield’s top 5 matches in WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Shield reunion - reason why a heel run would...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us