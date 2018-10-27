×
Top 5 Undertaker promos in WWE

Brittney Starling
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    27 Oct 2018, 02:28 IST

Brothers of Destruction will take on D-generation X at Crown Jewel Picture Courtsey: WWE
Brothers of Destruction will take on D-generation X at Crown Jewel
Picture Courtsey: WWE

A passionate, well-spoken promo can turn a lackluster feud into a riveting battle. The ability to cut a good promo is what separates the average performer from a WWE Legend. Legends like The Rock, Stone Cold and Randy Savage are known for their unconventional promos. Whether a promo is funny, hardcore or unhinged fans clamor to memorize, quote and decipher remarkable promos.

Although The Undertaker is not known for his promos abilities, it his promos that have built the backstory and legend of his character. Whether with Paul Bearer, Kane or by himself The Undertaker rarely failed to deliver. Here are The Undertaker’s top five promos, highlighting one of the Deadman’s underrated skills.

Honorable Mention – October 15, 2018 – Monday Night Raw – A Message for DX


The Undertaker’s promo with Kane on the October 15, 2018 episode of Monday Night Raw harkens back to The Undertaker’s promos of the 1990s. This promo gave viewers chills as his voice, mannerisms and facial expression demonstrate that he means business at Crown Jewel.

This promo is one of the best promos of The Undertaker’s later career. Some analysts have stated that this promo was silly, however, they forget that it is promos like these that made us fall in love with The Undertaker.

#5 The Two Man Power Trip – Monday Night Raw – May 14, 2001

Here, The Undertaker delivered harsh words for the Two Man Power Trip. A classic line from this promo is “you’re so full of crap your eyes are starting to turn brown.” Many people speak negatively about the American Badass Undertaker; however, this is the real Undertaker (Mark Calloway).

He is a Texan, rides a motorcycle, drinks Whiskey and probably talks a lot of crap when he needs to. These biker Taker promos gave viewers a rare glimpse into who Mark Calloway is, and true Undertaker fans appreciate that. 

Brittney Starling
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a avid WWE fan. I have my own blog wrestlingandthecity.blogspot.com. I also am a law school graduate.
