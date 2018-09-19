Top 5 Wrestlers Who Should Win The WWE World Cup

WWE has announced a World Cup

WWE has announced their return to Saudi Arabia with "Crown Jewel" set to take place on November 2nd at the King Fahd International Stadium. It's the WWE's second venture into Saudi Arabia this year after The Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Two events a year in Saudi Arabia was part of the ten year deal WWE signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of Saudi Vision 2030. A project for social and economic reform in Saudi Arabia. They have announced that the first ever WWE World Cup will take place at the event to "determine the best wrestler in the world".

If, you don't count the Cruiserweight Classic this will be WWE's first major international tournament. There are very few details about the tournament yet and it is not known how many wrestlers will compete.

It will perhaps consist of eight wrestlers with the matches taking up the majority of the show. They have a huge roster of international wrestlers to choose a winner from and could potentially bring in outside stars to compete in the cup. Here are the top 5 wrestlers who should win the WWE World Cup.

#5. Andrade Almas - Mexico

Since debuting on Smackdown Live Andrade Almas has been waiting for an opportunity to break into the main event scene. Winning the World Cup would be the perfect way for the former NXT Champion to do so.

Almas has been successful in tournaments in the past. He won the Copa Junior once and the Reyes del Aire twice in his time with CMLL in Mexico. WWE are also looking for a Latin American Superstar to attract Hispanic fans much like Rey Mysterio did. Almas and his Manager, Zelina Vega would be perfect to fill that role.

