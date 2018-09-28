Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 WWE Home Invasions Of All Time

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
957   //    28 Sep 2018, 07:04 IST

orton invasion
Sometimes WWE action has spilled out of the arena, straight to wrestlers' homes.

WWE has staged a number of home invasion angles over the year, for which the action and the enmity transcend what happens in the ring or even backstage and get profoundly personal as one or more wrestlers visit another’s home to up the ante.

Most recently, we saw this dynamic on SmackDown Live, when Samoa Joe escalated his ongoing mind games with AJ Styles that had already involved referencing The Phenomenal One’s wife and kids, and went so far as to visit their house. It was a tense, compelling segment, and a fine demonstration of just how uniquely provocative home invasions can be on the WWE landscape.

This article looks back at five of WWE’s very best uses of the home invasion angle stretching back to the early stages of the Attitude Era, to the relatively early days of the PG Era, and right up to today. While not every home invasion made for great television, these five were hard to take our eyes off of and furthered storylines in important ways.

#5 The Ministry visits the McMahon house 

The Undertaker and company visited the McMahon residence.
The Undertaker and company visited the McMahon residence.

While many fans remember The Undertaker’s Attitude Era work best for the humanized biker gimmick he took on for the latter years of that period, fans who watched WWE in the moment surely can’t forget his early Attitude efforts, leading the Ministry of Darkness. This represented The Undertaker at his darkest, going to horror movie lengths that he couldn’t breach when the character first debuted.

Vince McMahon warned The Undertaker he was going too far, but The Deadman didn’t back down. Instead, he and his minions went so far as to stalk McMahon’s personal residence while Vince, Shane, and others looked on from security monitors.

This was a particularly good home invasion for not actually culminating in violence, but rather letting a fearsome image do the talking as The Ministry left a burning Undertaker symbol in the front yard to make their presence felt.

