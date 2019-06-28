Top 5 WWE Matches of the Week (June 24th-28th)

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch discusses their relationship & what they plan to do with Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans

Hello ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Top 5 Matches of the Week. This is the return of a feature here at Sportskeeda, but a first for yours truly. We will take a trip down memory lane and relive the top five WWE matchups for the past week. Normally, I would start off with this week's Monday Night RAW and work my way up through NXT and NXT: UK for my choices. However, this week we will begin with WWE Stomping Grounds and work our way from there. Sounds good? Great!

As you all know, WWE Stomping Grounds has come and gone. The event went off very well, better than what any wrestling fan would have anticipated. Today, I'm going to review two matches in particular from that show, then select one match from RAW, SmackDown Live and NXT to talk about.

Now, it's important to know these matches are not selected in any particular order. In other words, the match picked at number five is not necessarily better than a match at number three, etc.

Without any further ado, let's get started!

#1 - "WWE Cruiserweight Championship - Triple Threat Match" - (C)Tony Nese vs Drew Gulak vs Akira Tozawa (WWE Stomping Grounds)

Akira Tozawa delivers a stiff Front Missile Dropkick to Drew Gulak during this epic Cruiserweight Championship match.

To kick things off, we had an amazing Triple Threat match featuring the stars of 205 Live. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese defended the title against Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak. I have to say this match exceeded all expectations and set the tone for the rest of the show in general. All three individuals have mastered the strong style of wrestling and have unbelievable in-ring chemistry.

The high spots and the pacing was very good. Gulak showed off his unbelievable power and strength, which is a breath of fresh air for the division. Tozawa was all over the place and showed that he belonged in there with the likes of Nese and Gulak. He will be a Cruiserweight Champion sooner rather than later. Tony Nese did a good job but went down swinging like a valiant champion.

In the end, we saw Drew Gulak send the champ to the arena floor, then connected with an Argentina Neckbreaker on Tozawa to get the pinfall victory and become the new Cruiserweight Champion. This sets up a good rematch rebuttal from Nese, who was never actually pinned for the title. Tozawa will not be taking this lightly and will be coming back for more.

