Top 5 WWE Moments of the Week (October 8 - 14)

Minus one.

This was an eventful week in WWE programming. Perhaps ratings being close to record lows once again forced the company to finally take notice, and with Crown Jewel now in danger of being canceled, the company needed an eventful week to say the least. We await to see if this trend will continue. Monday Night Raw in particular certainly needs it!

Here are the five moments that stood out the most on the WWE's programming this week.

#5 The Miz stirs the pot

Few can boast to be better kickers of hornet's nests than The Miz. His trolling of Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles on SmackDown last Tuesday was successful. Though Styles and Bryan may have turned against him, they also had tense relations with one another.

Amidst a storm of controversy and WWE's home state senators, among others, speaking out against the relationship with the Saudi Arabian government, Crown Jewel is now in danger, so the status of this match is up in the air, but the company supposedly has backup plans. We await to see what those are.

What is clear, though, is that AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan could easily be SmackDown's marquee WrestleMania match. The fact that the blue brand is doing it now suggests that there are other plans in mind, and The Miz's presence in the build here gives weight to the rumors that Daniel Bryan indeed won't capture the WWE Championship on this occasion.

Instead, The Miz could be the one that ruins Daniel Bryan's shot and somehow takes the title first, leading to the culmination of the Miz vs. Bryan feud on April 7th, 2019.

That scenario isn't guaranteed, but it looks like it's the direction that the company could be headed in right now. We'll have to wait and see if it's the direction they still appear headed in.

