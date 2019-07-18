Top 5 WWE performers of the week (13th to 19th July 2019)

Brock Lesnar: Captured the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules

After a much improved WWE product on Raw and SmackDown Live recently, the hope was that WWE would continue their momentum with their Extreme Rules pay per view and subsequent television shows.

Extreme Rules was much better than expected with numerous storyline developments and gripping in-ring action. The post-Extreme Rules editions of Raw and SmackDown also wasted no time in getting the ball rolling for SummerSlam

Both shows weren't perfect but plenty happened and lots of wrestlers got the chance to shine.

Without further delay, let's delve into the last week's television and see which WWE performers earned some vital momentum as the road to SummerSlam began.

#5 Brock Lesnar

The Beast is back! Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance at the conclusion of the Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch versus Baron Corbin/Lacey Evans main event bout at Extreme Rules.

After vanquishing Corbin with three Curb Stomps to retain his and Lynch's gold, the familiar opening bars of Lesnar's theme music began to play on the sound system.

Lesnar marched down to the ring with a smile on his face and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Rollins and win the Universal Championship for the third time.

It was quick and decisive and puts Lesnar right back in the centre of proceedings on Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar subsequently appeared on the post-Extreme Rules Raw on July 15, 2019, too.

The Beast allowed his advocate, Paul Heyman, to boast about his title victory and watched on as Rollins won a Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the title at SummerSlam, to set up a WrestleMania re-match.

Expect that clash to be much longer than the 'Mania collision was. Lesnar and Rollins should be a fun SummerSlam bout and the Beast is back in a big, big way

