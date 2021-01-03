Top 5 WWE performers of the week (December 27, 2020- January 02, 2021)

After wrapping up 2020 with decent episodes of RAW and NXT, WWE kicked off the new year with an action-packed edition of Friday Night SmackDown. If the recent shows are an indication of what's to come this year, fans might be in store for an eventful 2021.

Like every other week, there were numerous exciting segments, matches, and storyline developments that were the talking point. It's highly likely that several fans who stopped watching WWE will be back during the road to Royal Rumble 2021 and WrestleMania 37.

Therefore, it's crucial for WWE to do everything in their power to convince those fans to stick around after the Show of Shows. And one way to achieve that is by treating the talented performers on the roster like the Superstars they are.

A plethora of Superstars got to shine during this week of WWE programming. So, let's take a look at the five best performers.

#5 Carmella (Pinned WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks)

Ever since Carmella made her return, the WWE Universe for her new persona and improved in-ring skills. After Sasha Banks defeated her at TLC 2020, it looked as if Carmella would be pushed down the card to make way for a new contender to step up.

However, the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner made it clear this past Friday that she wasn't going anywhere. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Carmella teamed up with Bayley to take on the team of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Even though it appeared as if The Boss and the EST of WWE would walk away with the win, Carmella's loyal sommelier provided the required distraction for his boss to put away The Boss with the Mellabuster. And thus, Carmella pinned the SmackDown Women's Champion on the first WWE show of 2021.