Top 5 WWE SummerSlam matches of all time

WWE SummerSlam 2018 will be held in the Barclays Center in New York, NY.

The biggest party of the Summer is happening this Sunday, August 19, 2018. SummerSlam is WWE's second biggest pay per view and has had an array of classic matches worth remembering. This SummerSlam will be the 31st SummerSlam in WWE history. This is the 4th year it will be held at the Barclays Center in New York. WWE SummerSlam has had historic matches, moments, and memories that have captured the WWE Universe's imagination.

A memorable SummerSlam match should have several qualities. Capturing the crowd's attention as well as great ring work is one of them. Near falls, drama, suspense, and great chemistry make for a great wrestling match every time. Having an interesting storyline and buildup also makes for great drama.

Having a great match is easy for many wrestlers but it is the writing and booking team's job to make sure people are invested. A story of a wrestler trying to overcome an opponent he seemingly can't beat or an underdog who is trying to win a championship adds value and quality to a match. Near falls allow for fans to suspend reality and genuinely become emotionally invested in the product. Here are the top 5 SummerSlam matches of all time in no particular order.

#1 Daniel Bryan vs John Cena (champion) for the WWE championship

Bryan hits Cena with a stiff kick.

This match featured independent darling versus the face of WWE. Daniel Bryan always performs in the ring and there is a reason as to why Cena is called "big match John". The two put on a classic performance with Bryan taking the win. Bryan hit Cena with a running knee and Triple H counted to three. His reign as WWE champion was short as Randy Orton would shortly end his moment of joy.

Orton cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new champion. Despite the aftermath, Bryan's win was a major one and the crowd went nuts for the upset victory over John Cena.

