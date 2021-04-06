Top 8 Hilariously bad and Nonsensical Wrestling moments

Professional wrestling has always been known to produce some of the most asinine storylines. If you research the history of wrestling, you'll find the most popular and successful storylines were very simple and easy to follow.

A friend betrays a friend for a shot at a title, or a wrestler works his way through all the competition to finally get a shot at the opponent he's been dying to get his hands on. It's a fairly simple formula.

Professional wrestling differs from other television shows in one very crucial way: they're working on the fly, all year round, to produce a brand new stories week after week.

However, these simple stories would get tinkered with at times and turn into some of the most atrocious angles ever. Since this is a form of entertainment, pro-wrestling has had numerous odd occurrences throughout the years.

Here's a look at eight of the most hilariously bad moments in pro wrestling.

#8 Undertaker kills Paul Bearer

Paul Bearer used to manage The Undertaker!

The Undertaker made it to the list with a moment that had everything lame, stupid and weird about the Undertaker's gimmick and pro wrestling in general.

There was a supernatural lightning strike indoors, an attempted murder and an event that went completely against the storyline that had occurred during the previous weeks.

There was no good reason for the Undertaker to cover longtime associate Paul Bearer with concrete, which would, of course, kill him quite quickly. My favorite part about this moment is the fact that announcer Michael Cole mentioned the moment on the Smackdown that followed the PPV, telling viewers that Paul Bearer was indeed saved.

The Phenom and Bearer have had a blow-hot, blow-cold relationship in the WWE over the years, but this move more or less 'cemented' the legacy of Bearer.

We just never saw him again after that.

#7 David Arquette wins the WCW Championship

Arquette surprised to win the Title!

David Arquette is best known for playing Deputy Dewey in the Scary Movie franchise. However, in 2000, he also starred in a movie called Ready To Rumble.

Creative team member Vince Russo had the great idea to sell the movie by incorporating it into the WCW heavyweight title storyline. And so David Arquette, a lifelong wrestling fan, was thrown into a match featuring Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff against Diamond Dallas Page and David Arquette.

The match had screwy rules that included that the Heavyweight Championship could change hands regardless of who got pinned. Well, David Arquette ended up pinning the President of WCW, Eric Bischoff. And thus, he was named the new WCW Heavyweight Champion. The crowd wasn't stunned. They were sickened and turned the TV off in droves. It was one of the most infamous and hilariously bad moments in pro wrestling history.

WCW was a brand that did a lot of outlandish things that tested the intelligence of its viewers. But with Arquette, they hit the ball out of the park in terms of how nonsensical it was.

