Top AEW wrestler to make commentary debut on this week's Dynamite

AEW are doing something WWE did a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

The promotion have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and have had to make a few changes.

AEW have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, much like WWE, and they too have been shooting their show from empty arenas. Due to the social distancing norms laid out by the health department, AEW will have limited personnel working towards the production of the show.

Cody, one of the vice presidents of AEW, will be joining Tony Schiavone on commentary for this week's AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night.

Here's what Cody had to say about his stint on the mic for the coming week:

This Wednesday I’ll be joining @tonyschiavone24 on commentary LIVE for #AEWDynamite



(I have a bad habit on commentary that I’ll be totally leaning into, and hopefully it turns into something fun for the fans watching at home)



More info to come... — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 23, 2020

AEW haven't yet announced if regular commentators, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, and Excalibur, will be alongside Schiavone and Cody on this week's show. This week's AEW will see Kenny Omega face Sammy Guevara with the former defending his AAA Mega Championship, while Cody will face Jimmy Havoc as well.

WWE did something similar a few weeks ago, when Triple H joined Michael Cole on commentary for SmackDown, in an empty Performance Center. WWE have used Superstars to do commentary duty due to the fewer number of personnel involved in the production of the show.

This week's RAW saw a change in the commentary position as Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was not present on the show. Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton were on commentary duty on RAW with The Street Profits joined them for one segment.