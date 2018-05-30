4 Candidates to Win the Men's Money in the Bank

The Opportunity of a Lifetime will possibly be granted to one of these favourites. Who are you rooting for?

Ishan Kacker TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 17:50 IST

The Money in the Bank Briefcase

The Money in the Bank match is arguably one of the most exciting matches in the WWE, barring the traditional Royal Rumble match. The 2018 Money in the Bank PPV will stream live on the WWE Network from the Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois on June 17th, 2018.

This year, fans will get to see not one but two Money in the Bank matches, featuring the male and female Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live.

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match will witness eight elite-level Superstars, four each from RAW and SmackDown Live, competing against each other for the opportunity to grab the briefcase which contains a contract for a Championship match, at a time and place of their choosing, over the course of one year.

The match has been instrumental in shaping the careers of Superstars like Edge, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, The Miz and others. 16 of the 19 men have been able to successfully cash-in their contract and change the course of their careers.

The match establishes the winner as a main-event player in the eyes of the fans, and it's only a matter of time before he becomes a Champion. However, the match can turn out be a dangerous affair and can even shorten the careers of the Superstars competing in it.

This year the field is quite stacked featuring the likes of The Miz, Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode and any one member of the New Day among others. The match should be pretty entertaining as well. It'll be pretty interesting to see who walks of Chicago as Mr. Money in the Bank. Here, we take a look at the top potential candidates to walk away with the green briefcase come June 17th.

#4 Finn Balor

Finn Balor was the first ever Universal Champion

It is argued by fans and critics worldwide that Finn Balor has long been overlooked by the WWE management. Finn Balor was the first ever Universal Champion, but he has not been able to gather a major win since then.

His injury prevented him from having an extended run as RAW's top superstar back in 2016, but now the time is right for the Leader of the Balor Club to ascend to the top of RAW's food chain.

He was never granted a rematch for the title he never lost, and a win at the Money in the Bank PPV would surely turn around things for the Irish Superstar. Balor could really use a big win at this point in his career to establish him as a main-event star. Wouldn't it be incredible to have Balor pose with his hands stretched out, atop the ladder with the briefcase in hand?

As far as the match is concerned, Balor could pull off some really wonderful spots with the ladders in play, and would definitely have a great showing at the PPV, irrespective of whether he goes on to win the match or not.