Top Candidates to Win the Women's Money in the Bank

Eight women..one opportunity..who's going to grab it?

Carmella won the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This year the Money in the Bank PPV will feature not one, but two ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women.

The women's Money in the Bank Ladder match will feature eight of the best and brightest female Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live, vying for the opportunity to grab the briefcase which contains a contract for a Women's Championship match at a time and place of their choosing.

This will be the third Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in WWE history. The inaugural Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match turned out to be a disaster, marred by the controversial ending which saw James Ellsworth grabbing the briefcase to help Carmella win.

The backlash from the fans was so severe that WWE had to altogether run a second ladder match for the women, which was once again won by Carmella.

As we have seen through numerous instances in the past, the briefcase can turn around a superstar's career in a matter of moments.

Carmella, the first-ever winner was able to successfully cash-in her briefcase on Charlotte, two nights after Wrestlemania 34, and was able to win her maiden SmackDown Women's Championship.

Winning the ladder match will skyrocket a superstar's career to an elite level of stardom and success.

Eight of the very best female Superstars, including the likes of Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Naomi will compete in the ladder match, making it a must-see affair.

Considering the talent at hand, the match should feature some delightful spots, and will definitely turn out to be a barn burner. Let's take a look at the potential candidates who could walk out of Allstate Arena with the white briefcase.

#4 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte ended Asuka's undefeated streak at Wrestlemania 34

There is a reason as to why Charlotte Flair is known as 'The Queen' of the WWE. Charlotte is probably the best women's wrestler on the planet, right now.

She holds the accolade of breaking Asuka's 914 day-long undefeated streak at Wrestlemania 34. Charlotte lost her Women's Championship via a cash-in by Carmella, after she was attacked by 'The IIconics'.

Charlotte would want to turn the tables on Carmella, and the only way to do so is to walk out of Chicago with the briefcase.

'The Genetically Superior Athlete' has all the tools in the book to pull off a win on June 17th, be it the in-ring prowess or the highly-gifted athleticism she possesses. Charlotte will definitely have a good outing in this match.