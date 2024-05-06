Top champion pays for his actions at Backlash and more - 5 directions for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Damian Priest defended his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash France in a memorable match against Jey Uso. Their intense bout saw interferences from other Judgment Day members, one of which arguably helped the Archer of Infamy retain his gold. But all is far from well among the heel group, with several questions raised over the faction's future.

Here, we look at five potential directions for The Judgment Day and its members on WWE RAW following Backlash 2024:

#1. The Judgment Day turn on Damian Priest

The tension between Damian Priest and the rest of the heel faction has been on the rise since before Rhea Ripley left. However, the Archer of Infamy has turned particularly dismissive of The Judgment Day members since Mami took a hiatus from WWE television.

Priest repeatedly said he doesn't need The Judgment Day to help him in his title match against Jey Uso. He also stopped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh from attacking Jey after the match but became hostile in the process. We could see the World Heavyweight Champion pay for his actions at Backlash on Monday Night RAW this week.

#2. Finn Balor attacks Damian Priest on WWE RAW

Although Damian Priest pushed both JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, The Prince may bring down the flaming sword. Not only did Priest previously make no attempts to amend the tag team championship loss, but he also almost got into an altercation with him following his title loss against

This could make Balor the first to exit the group and pursue a singles run. It would also set up an eventual implosion of the group, with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh exploring different angles for themselves on the red brand. Finn Balor is the only member of The Judgment Day who can pose a credible threat to Priest's World Heavyweight Championship, setting up a brutal title feud for the future.

#3. Damian Priest continues to insult JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio

The WWE creative team could decide to delay the inevitable Judgment Day implosion on RAW. We may see Damian Priest and Finn Balor's temporary makeup, with the latter now looking for an opportunity. However, it is unlikely that the champion will apologize to JD McDonagh on WWE RAW.

We may see Priest continue antagonizing McDonagh and Mysterio, pushing the two members toward Finn Balor. It would help establish the foundation for a new leadership over The Judgment Day while adding to the tension between Balor and Priest.

#4. Liv Morgan fuels the conflict within The Judgment Day

Considering JD McDonagh's loyalty to Finn Balor, the duo may still work together if The Judgment Day implodes. Dominik Mysterio is currently ruled out of action due to injury, but he is seemingly going to appear on television. Interestingly, he has been spotted in intriguing interactions with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW—the woman who injured Rhea Ripley.

In her bid to live up to the promise of taking everything from Ripley, Morgan could use her secret meetings with Dominik Mysterio to poison him against his faction. This would set up a three-way breakup in the heel group, leaving each member to go their separate ways. Moreover, Morgan's involvement would irk the rest of the members of The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley, who would be seething with the audacity.

#5. Damian Priest initiates the breakup

All signs pointing towards The Judgment Day's implosion hint at the group turning on Damian Priest. However, it would make for an impressive twist if the Archer of Infamy orchestrates his exit from the heel faction by blaming his fellow members. Everything he has said in the past few weeks has shown that he regards his fellow Judgment Day members as inferior to him.

He could walk away from the group or snap at them to cement his exit. We have seen recently turned babyfaces face the repercussions of their past actions, which would be a great way to build up Priest's title reign on WWE RAW.